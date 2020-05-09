Say Goodbye to the 'City of Tomorrow'—That's Done

(Newser) – Self-driving cars. Heated sidewalks. Timber buildings. All were part of Sidewalk Labs' dream of a futuristic neighborhood in Toronto—and that dream died Thursday when Google's sibling pulled the plug, Wired reports. "It is with great personal sadness and disappointment that Sidewalk Labs will no longer pursue the Quayside project," writes Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff at Medium. He blames the pullout on COVID-19 wreaking "unprecedented economic uncertainty" on real estate markets, but the 2017 project was long beset by struggles over Sidewalk plans to collect data, cull property taxes, and expand the project from its original 12 acres to 800 acres owned mostly by the federal government, per the New York Times.

In Toronto, the debates went on—and on. Where some saw environmental bliss and innovative design, others decried a surveillance city run by algorithms rather than elected officials. "This is a big step back for surveillance capitalism and a victory for making technology serve society rather than capture it," says Jim Balsillie, a former BlackBerry executive. "Google learned that Canadians can't be easily bullied." But Google also learned to take its "city of tomorrow" plan elsewhere, wherever that may be—leaving Toronto back at square one with seemingly endless acres of unused land. "It is a big loss indeed," writes Marcus Gee at the Globe & Mail. "Toronto has lost a wealthy, ambitious partner that would have invested a great deal of energy and money in the city and its waterfront." (Read more Google stories.)

