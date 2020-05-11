(Newser) – As an Australian police officer lay dying after being struck by a vehicle on the side of a highway, her body camera recorded a man coming over to her, reports the BBC. But it wasn't to offer help or a sympathetic word. Instead, say prosecutors, it was to taunt her and complain about the damage to his own Porsche. "There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing," Richard Pusey is alleged to have said. "All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've f---ed my f---ing car." This took place following a crash last month after Pusey was pulled over for speeding. A total of four officers were at the scene when a truck plowed into them, killing all four of them. Police say Pusey then fled the scene on foot, uninjured, after taking video and photos of the victims and wreckage.

"He's going around filming these officers in detail [and] making detailed commentary derogatory about them," said a police constable at a Monday bail hearing. Pusey also allegedly sent images to his wife and joked about escaping a speeding fine, reports the Australian. Prosecutors revealed text messages of Pusey—who'd racked up 13 driving offenses prior to the April incident—allegedly bragging about driving nearly 200mph in his car. Pusey, a mortgage broker, faces a dozen charges, including perverting the course of justice, failing to render assistance after a crash, and reckless conduct endangering life, per the Australian. His attorney told the court that his client may have been in shock after the accident. Besides, "what could he have done?" Pusey previously worked as a registered nurse. No word yet on whether he'll be granted bail. (Read more Australia stories.)

