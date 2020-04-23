Driver Takes Photos, Flees After Crash Kills 4 Officers

(Newser) – Police in Victoria, Australia, are in mourning after what the state's police chief says is the biggest loss of life in the state's history. Four officers were killed on a freeway in Melbourne Wednesday when a refrigerated poultry truck slammed into them while they were impounding a Porsche 911 that had been stopping for speeding, the BBC reports. Police say the Porsche driver, apparently uninjured, fled the scene on foot after the officers were killed and posted graphic images of the crash on social media after fleeing. He was located by police and questioned Thursday morning. The truck driver was hospitalized after having a medical episode at the scene and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, reports the AP.

Police say the Porsche driver, identified as 41-year-old Richard Pusey, tested positive for an illicit drug after being pulled over; the crash happened soon after two officers arrived to help impound his car. The three men and one woman killed in the crash included a recent police academy graduate who had started working with highway police a day earlier, the Guardian reports. Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said Pusey's alleged actions were disgusting, reports the Brisbane Times. "Today, when I'm spending time with the family members of those deceased officers, I can tell you it will absolutely disgust them. To leave the scene is a very, very low act in my view," he said, "If I wasn't wearing this uniform as Chief Commissioner I'd be giving you far more colorful language on that." (Read more Australia stories.)

