Hamilton to Stream More Than a Year Early

(Newser) – You can spend the Fourth of July watching Hamilton from the comfort of your own home. A filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, originally slated for release in October 2021, will now be shared on Disney+ on July 3, Miranda and Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger announced Tuesday on Good Morning America. Disney also fast-tracked the release of Frozen 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Hamilton in particular is a "huge move," per the Verge, as Disney is "effectively canceling its planned theatrical run" for the film.

The company paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the nearly three-hour recording, per Deadline. It combines scenes from three live performances on Broadway in June 2016, just two weeks before the original cast departed. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Iger says in a statement. "I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen," Miranda says of the director. "He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house." (Read more Hamilton stories.)

