(Newser)
–
Joe Biden, for one, thinks President Trump will try to postpone the November 3 election. Trump himself has adamantly denied this, insisting as recently as last month that the vote will take place as scheduled. Now Jared Kushner has injected a new dose of controversy into the issue with comments to Time magazine. He seemed to suggest the date wasn't set in stone, only to clarify later that he knows of no plans to change it. Coverage:
- What he said: When he was asked, "Is there any scenario, including a second outbreak in the fall, where the election is moved past November 3?" Kushner said, "That's too far in the future to tell," per the Daily Beast. The interviewer pressed, "Well, will you commit that the elections will happen on November 3?" and Kushner responded, "It's not my decision to make, so I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other. But right now, that's the plan," per CNN.
- Clarification: The comments caused a ruckus, and Kushner later clarified in a statement, per NBC News: "I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of any discussions about trying to change the date of the presidential election."