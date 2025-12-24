Santa Claus Is an ICE Agent in Ad Pushing Self-Deportation

Santa Claus in tactical gear is the unlikely star of a new US Immigration and Customs Enforcement holiday campaign, the Independent reports. In an AI-generated video released by ICE, a muscular, bulletproof vest-wearing Santa Claus—complete with red suit, white beard, and weapons—is shown working alongside officers to detain migrants on a city street, process them at an immigration facility, and escort one onto a plane. The St. Nick character sports an ICE logo on his chest, and the video urges people in the US without legal status to "avoid Santa's naughty list" by leaving the country on their own.

The clip promotes a voluntary departure program that, according to the Department of Homeland Security, offers $3,000 and a free flight home to eligible undocumented immigrants who choose to self-deport, the New York Daily News reports. DHS says the incentive has been tripled for the holiday period and will remain in place through the end of 2025 as part of broader efforts to push voluntary returns instead of formal enforcement actions. Nearly 2 million people have reportedly self-deported since Trump took office, per the New York Post.

The Santa spot follows other Christmas-themed immigration messaging under the Trump administration, including images of armed agents in Santa hats—one holding a ballistic shield wrapped in lights and labeled "Merry Christmas"—shared under the slogan "YOU'RE GOING HO HO HOME." DHS has also circulated a GIF of President Trump's trademark dance superimposed onto Santa's sleigh, part of a yearlong pattern of using memes, social media trends, and pop culture references to promote the administration's deportation agenda.