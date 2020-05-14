David Crosby: 'Not True' I Was Just a Donor

(Newser) – The death of Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son to an opioid addiction has put the focus on David Crosby, too. The musician was the biological father of Beckett Cypher, though he has so far remained relatively quiet over the death, save for a few tweeted responses, per Yahoo Entertainment. The most noteworthy one came in response to a since-deleted tweet asserting that Crosby was merely a sperm donor and "played no other part" in Beckett's life. "Not true," wrote Crosby. When another person expressed condolences, he responded, "Maybe it's a test." And when someone wondered whether any of his estranged bandmates from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young would reach out, he wrote, "I doubt it but ... you never know."

Etheridge's former partner, Julie Cypher, conceived Beckett with Crosby as the sperm donor. Etheridge, 58, wrote that Beckett has struggled with addiction and that "my heart is broken." Beckett's sister, Bailey, paid tribute to her brother, notes People. "I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother," she wrote on Instagram. "Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."


