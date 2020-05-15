FBI Offers $1M Reward for Caitlan Coleman's Captors

(Newser) – More than two years after she was rescued by Pakistani forces, the FBI is offering a reward for the Taliban-linked captors of US woman Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian citizen Joshua Boyle. A reward notice states that the government will give up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Coleman—who gave birth to three children during her five years in captivity—and Boyle were kidnapped by the Haqqani Network soon after they arrived in Afghanistan in 2012, the Guardian reports. "The FBI is dedicated to not only bring American citizens back home, but also to bring them justice after years in captivity," said FBI official Timothy R. Slater, though he did not explain why the bureau waited until now to offer a reward.

Coleman is now estranged from Boyle, who was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement soon after they arrived in Canada. She has custody of their children and now lives in Pennsylvania. The charges against Boyle were dismissed last year. Coleman says Boyle had Taliban sympathies which she did not share. "For the perspective of people who may still have questions of whether our five years in captivity was 'voluntary,' this certainly does clear that up," she tells ABC. "The US government wouldn't offer a million dollars to catch our kidnappers if they thought otherwise." Last year, she said she feared Boyle more than the Taliban guards during their years in captivity. (Read more Caitlan Coleman stories.)

