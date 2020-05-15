Official Advice for Dutch Singles: Find a 'Seksbuddy'

(Newser) – The Netherlands' public health institute is suggesting that singles safely seek out a "seksbuddy" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yep, that means exactly what it sounds like. The institute came under fire for its initial recommendation that home visitors, up to a maximum of three, stay at least five feet away from hosts. "Proximity and physical contact are not a luxury, they are basic needs," journalist Linda Duits responded in the Het Parool newspaper, reports the Guardian. "If we have learned anything from the AIDS epidemic, it is that not having sex is not an option." The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment reconsidered, acknowledging, "It makes sense that as a single you also want to have physical contact,” per the DutchReview.

The agency suggests singles "meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact," per the Guardian. And "make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus." The Netherlands has joined Sweden in adopting less restrictive measures to combat the virus than some other countries, notes CBS News. Dutch officials call it "intelligent lockdown," which grants individuals more leeway. Some 287,943 residents had been tested as of Friday, with more than 43,800 of those returning positive results. The number of confirmed cases ranks 17th in the world, per Johns Hopkins. About 5,600 people have died. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

