Eric Trump: Here's Why Democrats Are 'Milking' Virus

(Newser) – Eric Trump's prediction? The Democrats are in favor of strict coronavirus lockdown requirements only because they want to derail the election by preventing President Trump from holding rallies. "They think they are taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time," the POTUS's son said on Fox News Saturday, per USA Today. "You watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3. And guess what, after Nov. 3 coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen." The media, which he called a "propaganda arm" for the left, is helping, he added. "This is a very cognizant strategy that they're trying to employ," he said. Axios notes that the president himself made a similar claim in February, calling the complaints from Democrats about how his administration was handling the crisis "their new hoax" following the impeachment trial.

"It's no different than the mail-in voting that they want to do all these places," Eric Trump continued. "It's no different than wanting illegal immigrants to vote in our country. It is a cognizant strategy. And it's sad. And, again, it's not going to be allowed to happen and we're going to win in November." Columnist Catherine Rampell mused on Twitter, "quite the expansive conspiracy, given that virtually every other country on earth also shut down public activities apparently just to prevent Trump from having rallies." A spokesperson for Joe Biden's presidential campaign also weighed in: "We're in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless, so for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless." (Read more Eric Trump stories.)

