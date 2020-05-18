Someone Shot, Killed Hope Solo's Dog

(Newser) – Hope Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens live on 60 acres in North Carolina—and one of their dogs was fatally shot after wandering just 30 yards off their property, the soccer star revealed on Instagram. "Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home," she wrote Saturday. "Conan was kind and loving. ... As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe." Conan was shot Thursday, Solo posted, but fought for his life for a few days. (Read more Hope Solo stories.)