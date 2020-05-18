(Newser) – A pilot in a small plane went down in a remote part of Indonesia last week, and the fatal crash is making headlines in the US. It turns out the pilot, the sole person on the plane, was an American missionary named Joyce Lin who was flying COVID-19 test kits to villagers. Coverage:

The crash: The 40-year-old Lin took off in her Kodiak plane from an airport in Sentani on May 12 for the remote village of Mamit in the Papua highlands, reports CNN. About two minutes into the flight, she radioed that she was in trouble and asked to return to the airport, but the tower then lost contact, per Christianity Daily. Lin's plane crashed into Lake Sentani.