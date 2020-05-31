Post-Injury Air Jordans Could Bring Another $500K

(Newser) – Michael Jordan's NBA career nearly ended just as it was starting. In the third game of his second season with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan broke his foot. When he returned six weeks later, Jordan had help: specially made Air Jordans, with a strap added to support his injured left foot. A pair worn in a Bulls game is going on the auction block, and TMZ reports the shoes could bring $500,000. The auction company said Jordan wore this pair on March 29, 1986, in a victory over the New York Knicks. They helped him to 24 points in 23 minutes of play.

After the game, Jordan autographed the shoes and gave them to a young fan. The fan has kept them all this time, per the Bleacher Report, but decided to sell them after The Last Dance, a documentary on Jordan's last season with the Bulls, aired. The modified Air Jodans were never sold to the public. Bidding runs July 22 through July 31. (A pair Jordan wore before the injury just brought $560,000.)

