(Newser) – A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. The shooting occurred at 4:30am, according to a military statement, per the AP. The incident remains under investigation, but officials said there's no risk to other personnel. Additional details weren't immediately released. The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said the military alone is investigating. He wouldn't say if anyone was in custody or was being sought in connection with the shooting. The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and is located about 15 miles west of Grand Forks. The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees.