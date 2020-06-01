Twitter Suspends Police Union Account Over De Blasio Post

(Newser) – Relations between New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and a police union have been bad for a long time. They just got worse. This time it stems from the weekend arrest of the mayor's 25-year-old daughter, Chiara, at the George Floyd protests. According to a police report cited by the New York Post, she was arrested Saturday night after police say she and others refused orders to disburse from a Manhattan street. The followup:

Union's move: An NYPD union called the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted an image of the arrest report, which included personal information including height, weight, address, etc., reports Gizmodo. The department usually doesn't release such reports, notes the New York Times, and in this case, the tweet violated Twitter's privacy rules. The union's page was temporarily suspended on Monday.