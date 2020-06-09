Biden Crushes Trump's One-Day Facebook Spending Record

(Newser) – Joe Biden is looking to whip up sentiment against President Trump by borrowing a page from Trump's own playbook. The former VP spent $5 million on Facebook ads over the last week, including $1.6 million on Thursday alone, reports CNN. The amount dwarfs what Biden has spent previously on Facebook—about $5 million in 10 months, per the New York Times—and the figure of $1.6 million is more than three times bigger than Trump's one-day record. As Axios points out, the 2016 Trump campaign attributes a good part of its success to Facebook ads, and until now, the 2020 Trump campaign had outpaced Biden on such spending. The George Floyd protests seem to have changed things.

Biden is now running ads asking people to sign a petition condemning Trump for fanning “the flames of white supremacy, hatred and violence." The ads include a photo of Trump walking past officers in riot gear near the White House. So far, more than 1 million have done so, according to the ads, and the Times notes the hidden value of that. The Biden campaign should now have signers' names, emails, and other information and can continue to reach out to them for donations as the campaign wears on. (How Biden and Trump spent their Mondays may speak to what's ahead in the campaign.)

