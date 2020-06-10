NASCAR's Lone Black Driver Wants Confederate Flag Out

(Newser) – It's time for NASCAR to prohibit fans from waving Confederate flags at its races, says Bubba Wallace, the sport's sole black driver. "There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying," the 26-year-old tells CNN. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them." The AP notes Confederate flags are a common sight at racetracks.

Wallace wore an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt at Sunday's race, and will race Wednesday in a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme. The AP says there are signs NASCAR will agree to his idea to ban the flags; drivers recently came together for a video calling for social change, its governing body said it will do better at addressing racial injustice, and a black official took a knee before Sunday's race. "We want all to feel welcome at our events in the future,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer, after Wallace's comments. (Read more NASCAR stories.)

