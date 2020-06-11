Trump Picks Tulsa for Return of Rallies

(Newser) – President Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he says he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas, and Arizona as well. Trump made the announcement as he met with a handful of African American supporters Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion, the AP reports. Trump's signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the US. "A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it," Trump said during a White House event. "They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma." The rally will take place on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the US.

story continues below

Trump’s campaign has been eager to resume rallies as it tries to move past the pandemic, even as cases continue to rise in some parts of the country. He has focused most of his rallies this year on battleground states, although Oklahoma is reliably Republican. Trump carried Oklahoma by more than 36 percentage points in 2016, more than doubling the vote the total of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Oklahoma was among the earliest states to begin loosening coronavirus restrictions. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent reopening phase places no limits on group gathering sizes as of June 1 and leaves the decision about how closely to adhere to social distancing guidelines up to business owners and local officials. Stitt said the state was honored that the president was visiting.