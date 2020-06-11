(Newser) – Joe Biden already has voiced worries that President Trump may try to delay the November election. On Wednesday night, he went further, telling Trevor Noah of The Daily Show that he's worried Trump will try to "steal" the election if he's heading toward a loss. "It's my greatest concern. My single greatest concern," Biden said, per the Hill. "This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent." In response to a question from Noah, Biden said he's thought about what would happen if Trump loses the election but refuses to leave the White House.

After mentioning top former military officials who've criticized Trump publicly over his response to the George Floyd protests, Biden said, "I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch," reports the Washington Post. The comments come amid continuing uncertainty about how the November election will play out amid COVID-19 concerns, with extremely long lines in this week's Georgia primary a sign of potential trouble. Biden said his campaign is working on a plan to have lawyers in place across the US to monitor voting problems. (More friction emerged Thursday between Trump and a top military official.)

