(Newser) – The fallout from President Trump's now-famous walk from the White House to St. John's Church continues: On Thursday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff apologized for joining the president on that June 1 walk in military fatigues, reports CNN. "I should not have been there," said Army Gen. Mark Milley in commencement remarks at the National Defense University. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it."

Trump's walk became controversial because authorities cleared protesters from his path to the church, where he posed for photos holding a Bible. Defense chief Mark Esper also participated in the walk. Milley's comments come amid a new source of friction between Trump and the Pentagon, notes the AP. This week, Milley and Esper said they were open to the possibility of renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders, but Trump said that would not happen. (Read more Mark Milley stories.)

