Rand Paul Introduces 'Justice for Breonna Taylor Act'

(Newser) – Sen. Rand Paul says it's time to do away with "no-knock warrants" like the one that led to the death of a young black woman in his home state in a hail of police gunfire. The Kentucky Republican has introduced a bill that would ban federal law enforcement from entering a home without giving notice, Politico reports. The Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which has bipartisan support, would also apply to state and local forces that receive funding from the Justice Department. "After talking with Breonna Taylor’s family, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants," Paul said Thursday. "This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States."

House and Senate Democrats introduced a similar proposal earlier this week, the Hill reports. Taylor, a 26-year-old nurse and EMT, was shot in a late-night raid on March 13. Family members say plainclothes Louisville officers with a "no-knock" narcotics warrant broke into the home without warning and fired dozens of shots after her boyfriend, believing a home invasion was occurring, called 911 and fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg. No drugs were found in the home. NBC reports the Louisville Metro Council voted unanimously Thursday to ban no-knock warrants. "Breonna's Law" requires police to announce themselves and their purpose before entering a residence. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

