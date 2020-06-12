The Bottles Were Labeled as Gin. That's Not What Was Inside

(Newser) – Australia's Apollo Bay Distillery sold nine bottles of what it thought was gin last weekend before realizing the bottles had actually been filled with a liquid with a different kind of burn. The distillery in southwestern Victoria—which had dedicated some of its space to production of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic, per Gizmodo—says the bottles labeled SS Casino Gin were actually filled with hand sanitizer made with 1.45% glycerol and 0.125% hydrogen peroxide.

story continues below

The company is now recalling the unsealed bottles, all of which were "incorrectly labelled" and sold out of the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse in Apollo Bay. "We understand they are not toxic," a rep tells ABC Australia, noting a woman who experienced nausea after consuming the liquid had recovered. Six of the nine bottles were recovered as of late Tuesday as employees worked to track down the other three using customer bank information. (Read more hand sanitizer stories.)

