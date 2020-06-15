US Fighter Pilot Missing After Crash Into North Sea

(Newser) – Rescue crews are searching for an American pilot after an Air Force fighter jet crashed off the coast of England on Monday morning, reports the BBC. The F-15C Eagle went down in the North Sea during a training mission, per the AP. The plane took off from a Royal Air Force base where the American 48th Fighter Wing, also known as the Liberty Wing, is stationed. No word on what caused the crash. The base is about 80 miles east northeast of London, and the plane went down about 75 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire. (Read more fighter pilot stories.)