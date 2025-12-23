Daring Broadway Scene Has Actors Baring All

On any given evening as the lights come up on Act 2 of Liberation, Bess Wohl's intergenerational Broadway play about a women's consciousness-raising group, you can hear supportive cheers of "Whoo!" and "Yeah!"—and sometimes, a round of applause. All before a single word has been uttered. There's a reason for the burst of appreciation—or solidarity?—from the crowd, notes the AP . Onstage, six characters are launching one of the bolder scenes on Broadway in this, and perhaps many a season. Each one—members of a makeshift group sometime in the '70s—strips naked, for some 15 minutes of dialogue.

Wohl says she wondered, back when she was writing, whether Liberation might become known as "that play with the naked scene"—with the rest collapsing around it. Thankfully, the playwright says, the conversation has been much larger. "I've been very gratified," she says of the reaction. "It doesn't feel titillating or gratuitous or gimmicky. It feels like a really important piece of the work that the women in the consciousness-raising group are doing."

The play is set mainly in the '70s, occasionally toggling to the present. For context, it was in 1970 that Our Bodies, Ourselves, the groundbreaking work on women's health and sexuality, was initially self-published, with the first commercially published print edition in 1973. "They were growing up in a time where their doctors were male, gynecologists were male, obstetricians were male," says actor Susannah Flood, who performs the scene every night. "There was no conversation about female anatomy that was considered polite. And they needed, as a way of taking agency … to get to know their bodies. So, they got naked."

The scene—in which the women try an exercise they saw in Ms. Magazine—begins with discomfort. "It doesn't seem sanitary," one says, about sitting in the gym chairs. The "assignment" is for each to describe one thing they like about their body, and one they don't. The answers range from laugh-out-loud raunchy to poignant. The scary part, Flood says she's come to realize, is not the nudity—but the emotional vulnerability of the acting itself. "My parents were acting teachers, and they always said acting is controlled humiliation," she quips. "So, is it any more humiliating than doing a scene you think is the most important thing on Earth, and having someone fall asleep in the front row?"