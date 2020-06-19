(Newser)
–
The Supreme Court gave young, undocumented immigrants in the US reason to celebrate Thursday when it blocked President Trump's attempt to end protections for them. But one key point quickly emerged in coverage: The court decision was a narrow, procedural one, meaning this is more of a reprieve than a permanent victory. Much depends on what the White House and, possibly, Congress do next in regard to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. "This issue is not going away, and so this is not over yet," Roberto Gonzalez, director of the Immigration Initiative at Harvard, tells NPR. Coverage:
- Trump: He suggested Friday the White House would move quickly to try again to dismantle DACA, reports the Hill. "We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly [fulfill] the Supreme Court's ruling & request," he tweeted. He insisted that he cares more about the fate of DACA recipients, known as Dreamers, than Democrats, and blamed the Dems for failing to negotiate on a broader immigration deal.
- Little time: It wasn't immediately clear what papers the White House would be filing, notes the Washington Post, and any such move would surely be met by legal challenges that would delay things until after the election. The AP agrees, saying it's unlikely anything could be done before November, including on the congressional front.