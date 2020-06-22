(Newser) – Fortnite is out with a new game map for players, and one thing is conspicuously missing: police cars. They were visible in previous versions, but no more, reports Kotaku. Players have noticed and were flooding online forums with messages of support and criticism, with most assuming the move is related to the Black Livers Matter movement. However, creator Epic Games has yet to publicly explain the rationale.

"I wouldn't say it's a political statement," a person familiar with the game's development tells the Wall Street Journal. "I think it’s just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with." The shooter-survival game had about 350 million players last month, making it one of the most popular games in the world. (A lawsuit alleges that Fortnite is designed to be as addictive as cocaine.)

