In Sealed Deposition, Epstein Accuser Names Ex-Israel PM

(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein accuser Victoria Giuffre named former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak as one of the men the financier forced her to have sex with, a court heard Tuesday. Lawyers for Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, another Epstein associate accused by Giuffre, said she had named Barak and billionaire Les Wexner in sealed depositions, the Miami Herald reports. Dershowitz is suing Giuffre for defamation as his lawyers seek access to confidential documents from a separate defamation suit she filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly recruited young girls, including Giuffre, for Epstein. Dershowitz's lawyers said Tuesday they had obtained some of the depositions, including the one that names Barak. Giuffre's lawyers are fighting to keep the depositions confidential, saying Dershowitz could distort the information or use it out of context.

The former prime minister said in a statement that his name "was inserted into the article in order to push aside the allegations against Dershowitz" and he "does not comment on imaginary rumors or false affidavits," the Jerusalem Post reports. Barak has ties to Epstein going back at least 15 years, per the Times of Israel, and has admitted visiting the financier's mansions and private Caribbean island—but says he never attended sex parties there. Epstein, who was charged with sexually abusing numerous girls, was found dead in a New York City prison cell last summer in what the coroner ruled was a suicide. (Giuffre says she was also forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was underage. A witness says he saw them "engaged in foreplay" on Epstein's island.)

