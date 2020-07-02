This FBI Team Probes 'Disruptions in the Spirit'

(Newser) – The FBI surrounded Don Miller's farmhouse with ATVs, squad cars, and a command vehicle—but this was no gunpoint arrest. It was the FBI's Art Crime Team, which scoured Miller's Indiana residence and found about 42,000 items including mammoth tusks, a shrunken head, dinosaur eggs, and enough human remains for about 500 people. About half the items were Native American and half from around the world, the Indianapolis Star reported in 2014. All were from the 91-year-old's many years as an amateur adventurer and eager collector. The Art Crime Team culled 7,000 illegally obtained items and made headlines, but it was far from their only accomplishment. Now the Atlantic is taking a fresh look at the FBI program that's been returning objects to their rightful owners since in 2004.

That's when the FBI says it created the team because people were looting the National Museum of Iraq during the US-led occupation. The agents have since returned millions in rare objects including a $40 million Rembrandt and, in the case of Miller, many historical artifacts to Haiti, where Miller was a Christian missionary who grabbed items on the side. The FBI says a typical art raid retrieves about 2,000 objects stolen from places including archaeological sites, Native American burials, and churches, often unreported and even unnoticed. But the damage can run deep: "When someone's ancestral remains are not at home, and they're not at rest, that causes a disruption in the spirit," says a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe. "And that affects people." Click for the full Atlantic article, which reveals Miller's fate. (Read more FBI stories.)

