Vanessa Guillen's Family Details Her Final Moments

(Newser) – Vanessa Guillen was on duty in an armory room at Texas' Fort Hood on April 22, the last day anyone saw her alive, when she was killed by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, Guillen's family says through an attorney. The lawyer, who says officials from Army Criminal Investigation Command provided her with the information, says Robinson, 20, attacked Guillen, also 20, with a hammer, the Army Times reports. The attack, which included strikes to the head, was so vicious that Guillen's blood was "splashed all over the armory room," the attorney says. After she was dead, the lawyer says, Robinson allegedly moved Guillen's body off the base and called his 22-year-old girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, to help him dispose of the it, CBS Austin reports. KTRK identifies Aguilar as the estranged wife of another, former Fort Hood soldier. She allegedly recognized Guillen when she saw the body.

story continues below

The lawyer says Robinson and Aguilar first tried to burn the body but couldn't, so they dismembered Guillen with a machete before burying her. Robinson fled the post Tuesday after remains were found in the search for Guillen (which have still not been identified), and when law enforcement officers tracked him down, he fatally shot himself. One federal charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence has been filed against Aguilar. Guillen's family says she had told them about sexual harassment from a supervisor before her death, and the attorney has previously said they believed the same person killed her. But army officials, who have not yet commented on the lawyer's timeline for Guillen's final moments, say Robinson was a "coworker" of Guillen's, not a supervisor, and that he was not the subject of the harassment complaints. (Read more Vanessa Guillen stories.)

