103-Year-Old Dives Right Out of the Sky

(Newser) – Falling from 14,000 feet up is hair-raising enough, but doing it at 103? "I never thought I would be around this long," Al Blaschke told ABC News after making his Guinness World Records-breaking leap with two grandsons. Blaschke, who tied the record back in 2017 at age 100, took to the skies Thursday over San Marcos, Texas, to celebrate his 22-year-old twin grandsons' graduations—Kevin Blaschke from the University of Texas and Jason Blaschke from Texas A&M. "I'm mainly here to see my twin grandsons," he told the Austin American-Statesman. "That's been my goal, to jump the second time to honor their graduation. And that's why I’m here."

Kevin and Jason agreed to the leap with a little trepidation: "It means a lot to him. He talked us into it. I committed to it. Just a little nervous, you know," said Kevin, while Jason, who said he can "fly Cessna 172s, kinda," admitted "it will go against my nature to jump out of a perfectly good airplane." Yet the jump-party went airborne in the Havilland Twin Otter aircraft—including Kevin's fiancee, who just learned about this the day before—and the three men jumped. Blaschke seemed a bit shaken afterward, saying, "that was too much swaying. ... This was altogether different from my first jump. This was a real jump." But his grandsons looked aglow as the three of them sat together. "We love you for it," Jason told him. "We really do."


