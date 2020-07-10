Cops Might've Missed the Illicit Party—if Not for the KFC Order

(Newser) – Australian police say they broke up a birthday party that attendants will remember "for a long time" since it resulted in some $18,000 in fines. Victoria Police found 16 partygoers hiding out at a home in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong early Friday in defiance of coronavirus restrictions. Police had been tipped off by paramedics who overheard two people ordering food for 20 people at a KFC around 1:30am. "They spoke to the people at KFC and subsequently, there was a report made to us," Chief Commissioner Shane Patton tells ABC Australia. Police followed the customers' vehicle to a home where they said they found two people asleep inside and 16 others hiding under beds as well as in the garage and backyard.

All 16 people were issued fines, totalling more than $18,000. "That is absolutely ridiculous that type of behavior, and it's a very expensive night," Patton said, per the Guardian. "They'll remember that one for a long time." More than 60 notices were issued to people across metropolitan Melbourne after "stage three" coronavirus restrictions were reintroduced on Thursday. Residents are only permitted to leave their homes to work, study, exercise, shop for essential items, or offer care in some way. Four fines were issued to sex workers after police noticed "a large amount of men" going in and out of a property. Victoria recorded 288 COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total of any Australian state during the pandemic, per the Guardian.


