Politics / John Roberts One Trait Helps Define John Roberts' Court Chief justice is an 'institutionalist' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 10, 2020 12:06 PM CDT Copied Chief Justice John Roberts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)Chief Justice John Roberts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (Newser) – The Supreme Court's unusual term has come to an end, and Chief Justice John Roberts managed to anger President Trump on multiple occasions, including on DACA, gay rights, abortion, and the privacy of Trump's own financial records. So what's going on with Roberts, a 65-year-old lifelong conservative? Various analysts weigh in: Still on the right: Roberts may not be the "revolutionary that conservative activists want him to be," but "he is still deeply and unmistakably conservative, pulling the law to the right—at his own pace and in his own image," writes Sam Baker at Axios. So, no, he's not turning liberal. If you examine his rulings, "the law either stays put or moves to the right almost every time he is in the majority," including in cases where he sides with the four more liberal justices. Read the next page