Amazon Tells Workers to Lose an App

(Newser) – Amazon told its employees Friday to remove TikTok from their mobile devices if they want to keep using them to get to their company email. The company cited security risks, the Wall Street Journal reports, but didn't say what they were. A spokeswoman for TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, said it wasn't warned about the decision and is baffled. Agreeing that "user security is of the utmost importance," the company said that "we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have." Amazon, which made no comment about the decision, told employees they can still use TikTok through an Amazon laptop browser. TikTok recently has drawn attention over security concerns. The Army has prohibited the app on its phones, and there's a movement in Congress to do the same for all government devices, per CNET.

story continues below

Sen. Josh Hawley said in March that TikTok "admitted it collects user data while their app is running in the background—including the messages people send, pictures they share, their keystrokes and location data." Other apps do that, too, while drawing less scrutiny. Experts say that could be because they're not owned by Chinese companies. "I found nothing unusual for this kind of app with such a user base," a French security expert said. "This is bad in terms of privacy, for sure. But in terms of security, it's not worse than the other apps." Hawley retweeted an article Friday about Amazon's decision, per Business Insider, adding, "Now the whole federal government should follow suit." (Mike Pompeo said the US is "taking this very seriously.")

