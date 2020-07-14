New York Adds 4 States to Quarantine List

(Newser) – New York has expanded its efforts to keep out-of-state arrivals from bringing the coronavirus with them. People coming from 22 states that meet New York's standards for being a hotspot will have to fill out a form before leaving the airport. The form will include contact information to help officials ensure they quarantine for 14 days, WNBC reports. Penalties for noncompliance include a $2,000 fine and a mandatory quarantine. New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio have been added to the quarantine list, while Delaware's case count has improved enough for it to be removed. "Look at what's happening in the rest of the country—if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. "No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."

At the same time, Cuomo is dealing with criticism after an internal report appeared to largely clear him of blame in the major outbreaks in the state's nursing homes. New York concedes that a March order by the governor sent more than 6,300 patients recovering from the coronavirus to nursing homes when the pandemic was at its worst. The new report came to the same conclusion Cuomo has offered, that it was nursing home employees who didn't know they had the virus who sparked the outbreaks, per the AP. Health care professionals and scientists criticized the report, and experts found the study fatally flawed; it never directly considered the effect of Cuomo's order. "I think they got a lot of political pushback and so their response was, 'This isn't a problem. Don’t worry about it,’" said a Columbia University epidemiologist. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)

