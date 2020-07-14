 
Ghislaine Maxwell in Court: I'm Innocent

Jeffrey Epstein friend pleads not guilty via video during Manhattan hearing
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 14, 2020 1:04 PM CDT

(Newser) Ghislaine Maxwell has long denied that she played any role in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. On Tuesday, she made it official during a Manhattan court hearing, reports the Guardian. "Not guilty, your honor," the 58-year-old said by video, offering her plea to charges that she recruited and groomed girls for Epstein. Maxwell has been held without bail since her arrest on July 2 in New Hampshire, notes the Hollywood Reporter. The judge was to decide whether she would receive bail, though prosecutors argued she was a flight risk. Maxwell faces up to 35 years in federal prison. (She tried to hide from agents who came to arrest her.)

