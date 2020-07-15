NYT Opinion Writer Quits, Slams 'Illiberal' Environment

(Newser) – Controversial opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss has resigned from the New York Times, saying bullying and the "illiberal environment" have made it impossible for her to continue in her role. In a resignation letter posted online, Weiss says she was hired after the 2016 election to bring in "first-time writers, centrists, conservatives and others who would not naturally think of The Times as their home." But now, she says, stories are told and chosen to "satisfy the narrowest of audiences" and colleagues are denouncing her as a liar and a bigot. " Twitter is not on the masthead of the New York Times," she writes. "But Twitter has become its ultimate editor." Weiss says her opinions have made her "the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views."

story continues below

On company-wide Slack channels, "some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly 'inclusive' one, while others post ax emojis next to my name," Weiss says. The resignation follows what Weiss described as a "civil war" between "the (mostly young) wokes" and "the (mostly 40+) liberals" at the paper, Politico reports. She spoke out after the Times reversed itself over a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton, which led to the resignation of editor James Bennet last month. Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy didn't address the specifics of the letter, but said the newspaper is "committed to fostering an environment of honest, searching and empathetic dialogue between colleagues, one where mutual respect is required of all," CNN reports. (Weiss recently signed an open letter slamming "cancel culture.")

