Bodycam footage from former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, two of the officers involved in the George Floyd arrest, was made available to the public for viewing by appointment starting Wednesday, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune viewed the videos. Among the horrific details newly revealed:

Floyd was not told why he was being forced out of his car; no explanation was given until about six minutes into the encounter, after Lane had already pointed a gun at Floyd, touched him and reached into his car, swore at him, and handcuffed him, twisting his arm up at a sharp angle against his back. (Floyd was being investigated for allegedly using a fake $20 bill at a nearby store.)

Medics who arrived at the scene did not appear to rush to assist him; after his pulse was taken, it was three minutes before anyone started CPR. Floyd had been unresponsive for several minutes by that time.

The video shows that the bodycam belonging to Derek Chauvin, the former cop charged with murder for kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost 8 minutes, fell off for some length of time during the encounter.

While police have argued Floyd resisted arrest, the videos show him to be scared and crying, reluctant to get out of his car and similarly reluctant to get into the police car. Per the newspaper, Floyd "did not appear to push or fight back, or, attempt to flee." The videos also do not appear to show Floyd or a passenger "digging underneath the seat" or Floyd acting "erratically," which police have also said happened, though the paper notes bodycams have a limited screen range.

Lane's lawyer has argued that charges against his client should be dropped because Lane twice asked whether Floyd should be rolled onto his side, which Chauvin declined to do. But as the Star Tribune puts it, the videos show Lane "did not appear to express any sense of urgency, fear or persistence in his voice."

The fourth former officer charged in the case, Tou Thao, can be seen on the video dismissing the concerns of bystanders.

Floyd was restrained for another three minutes after Kueng checked Floyd's pulse and couldn't find one. At that point, paramedics arrived.

Also Wednesday, Floyd's family filed a civil suit against Minneapolis and the officers involved in Floyd's death, ABC News reports. (Read more George Floyd stories.)