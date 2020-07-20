NBC's Guthrie Has Eye Surgery After Freak Accident

(Newser) – "It's kind of funny, kind of not." That's how Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie last month described the unusual predicament she's in, per the Hill: Last fall, her 3-year-old son accidentally struck her in the eye with a toy train, and her vision has been blurry ever since. She had retina reattachment surgery eight months ago, but she told viewers Monday that she was leaving the show early to have a second surgery, this one to get rid of a cataract that emerged after the initial operation, reports People. "I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract, I’ll really be able to see, and I’ve had a hard time seeing," said Guthrie, 48. She hopes to return to the program later this week. (Read more Savannah Guthrie stories.)