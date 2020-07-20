Trump: I'm Going to Restart Daily Coronavirus Briefings

(Newser) – The nation is to again start regularly hearing about the coronavirus from President Trump. The president said Monday that he plans to resume the daily briefings, with the first probably occurring at 5pm Tuesday, CNN reports. "We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places," he said. "I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings." He said the briefings are a "great way to get information out to the public," and he plans to focus on developments in therapeutics and vaccines, as well as the "positive things" the administration is doing to fight the pandemic.

story continues below

Trump stopped delivering the daily briefings in April, saying they were "not worth the time and effort," reports the New York Times, which notes that decision came after he caught flak for comments made during one briefing. He boasted Monday about the ratings of the briefings given earlier in the pandemic, which also fell into the 5pm slot. "I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching in the history of cable television, and there's never been anything like it," he said. NPR reports that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said last week that resuming briefings would boost Trump in the polls. "His approval rating on the pandemic was higher when he was at the podium," she said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

