(Newser) – President Trump had a busy morning on Twitter, issuing 49 tweets or retweets and an attack on the third-ranking Republican in the House, all before 10am ET. Trump joined Republican allies Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul in lambasting House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, who has been critical of Trump's plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and Germany. "Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars," Trump tweeted. "I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!" The president then retweeted Paul's Tuesday tweet, which claimed Cheney was "leading the fight" to stop the withdrawal.

Paul had been commenting on a tweet from Gaetz, who said Cheney had been working against Trump's agenda and "should step down or be removed." Gaetz was among at least seven House conservatives to attack the Wyoming representative during a private meeting on Tuesday, per CNN. Texas Rep. Chip Roy criticized her public support of Dr. Anthony Fauci, while Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan accusing her of being disloyal to the president, per the Hill. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie also attacked Cheney for having backed his primary opponent. In March, Trump himself suggested Massie should be removed from the party. "That's part of having a healthy conference debate," Cheney said following the meeting, per the Hill. "We are going to be absolutely united going forward on the big issues," she added, per CNN.


