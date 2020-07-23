(Newser) – Taylor Swift has been keeping busy lately fighting with Kanye and Kim, releasing coronavirus PSAs, and pushing back at President Trump. She's been so busy, in fact, that we almost forgot she does music for a living—until her surprise tweet Thursday morning to announce that later on, at midnight, she'll be dropping her eighth studio album, Vanity Fair reports. It's "an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she posted, along with a link to preorder Folklore. BuzzFeed notes Swift also released the track list on Instagram: 16 songs, plus a bonus track.

One of the songs, "Exile," features a collaboration with Bon Iver. Aaron Dessner of The National co-wrote or produced 11 of the tracks. Swift revealed that, to celebrate her eighth album, she's releasing eight deluxe CD editions of Folklore, as well as eight deluxe vinyl versions, each with its own unique artwork, covers, and pics. In a final push, the 30-year-old singer noted she'd also be releasing a video she directed for one of the songs, "Cardigan," at the same time the album drops. "Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she wrote in her announcement. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world."


