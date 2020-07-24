Viewer Spots Suspicious Neck Lump on Reporter

(Newser) – Victoria Price's own health was "the farthest thing from my mind" as the Florida journalist began covering the coronavirus pandemic, "the most important health story in a century," this year. But that changed when an eagle-eyed TV viewer spotted a lump on Price's neck during a WFLA news report last month. "What concerned me is the lump on your neck," the woman told the investigative journalist in an email, per People. "Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer." Price had her thyroid checked as the viewer suggested, and "I couldn't be more grateful," Price explained Thursday on Twitter. It turns out the lump was a protrusion caused by a cancerous tumor pressing on Price's thyroid.

"Doc explained that the tumor is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out, hence the subtle protrusion," Price wrote, per KRQE, sharing a photo of a broadcast in which the lump is just barely visible on the left side of her neck. "Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread." Price will undergo surgery to remove the tumor, thyroid, and nearby lymph nodes on Monday. "I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger," she wrote. "The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other." (A similar thing happened to Inside Edition's Deborah Norville.)

