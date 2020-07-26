In Portland, a Riot Declared

(Newser) – Authorities declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Ore., as protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's federal courthouse where US agents have been stationed. Police described via Twitter the “violent conduct of people downtown” as creating a “grave risk of public alarm," reports the AP. Police demanded people leave the area surrounding the courthouse around 1:20am Sunday, and said that those who fail to do so may be arrested or subject to teargas and impact weapons. By 1:40am, both federal officers and Portland police could be seen on the streets, surrounding the courthouse, attempting to clear the area and deploying teargas. Protesters remained in the streets past 2:30am, forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields, as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Multiple arrests were made, but it wasn't clear how many.

In the hours leading up to the riot declaration, thousands gathered for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents showed no signs of abating. Crowds began to march toward the city’s federal courthouse around 9:15pm, some marching from 5 miles away. Protesters paused outside a hotel where feds are staying, chanting “Feds go home” and yelling the names of Black people killed by police. Hundreds crossed the Steel Bridge around 11pm to the courthouse, meeting up with thousands who had already been tear-gassed by federal agents. As feds emerged from the courthouse, they were met with fireworks shot over the fence. They tossed teargas at the crowd, while people ran toward the plumes, picked up some of the canisters, and threw them back over the fence. As protesters attempted to cut the fence, they were met with pepper spray. In Seattle, police declared a riot Saturday afternoon and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear crowds.