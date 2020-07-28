Johnny Depp's Volatile Trial Wraps Up

(Newser) – A development in the Johnny Depp trial in London that both sides might welcome: It's over, meaning no more testimony about his volatile relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday, with Depp's attorney stating, "He has never hit a woman in his entire life—period, full stop, nada." Now the judge will consider all the evidence and issue his ruling in a few weeks, reports the AP. The 57-year-old actor is suing a British tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater." Heard testified that he fit that label, but Depp attorney David Sherborne called her a liar on Tuesday, per the Guardian. “From the big points to the small points, Ms. Heard has proved herself to be a wholly unreliable witness, and, frankly, a compulsive liar, and I don’t say that lightly,” he told the court.

story continues below

Heard gave a statement of her own outside the courthouse. “It has been incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, to have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world," the 34-year-old actress said. “I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice.” Despite the end of the trial, this actually might not be the end of the public airing of their relationship details. Another trial is scheduled to begin next year in Virginia, where Depp has sued Heard for $50 million over a newspaper story in which she accused him of domestic violence. (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)

