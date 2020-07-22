Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Threw Bottles 'Like Grenades'

(Newser) – Amber Heard, testifying for a third day in ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel suit against a British publisher, acknowledged breaking a bottle during an argument in Australia—but said he responded by chucking dozens of bottles at her like they were "grenades or bombs." Heard said Wednesday she had broken the bottle on their second night in Australia in March 2015 as they argued about Depp's drinking, the BBC reports. She told the High Court that Depp threw around 30 bottles, at least some of them full, at her with enough force that a window behind her was smashed. She said the actor threw all the bottles that were within reach, apart from one "celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine." "I would be shocked if Johnny remembers any of this himself, but I was there," she said.

Heard denied severing the tip of Depp's finger (she said he did it himself during the course of the attack) as well as putting a cigarette out on his cheek during the incident, the AP reports. She told the court that Depp, who was drunk and high on cocaine and MDMA, put the cigarette out on his own cheek while screaming at her that he couldn't feel pain. In Tuesday's testimony, Heard described other alleged incidents of domestic violence—and denied that she had defecated in the actor's bed. "That’s absolutely disgusting," she said. "I can’t imagine what kind of human being would have a sense of humor like that, other than Johnny." Depp is suing the publisher of the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater." Heard's testimony is due to continue Thursday. (On Monday, Heard revealed Depp's nicknames for actors including Leonardo DiCaprio.)

