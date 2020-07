A German police officer walks with a search dog during an investigating at an allotment garden plot in Seelze, near Hanover, Germany, Tuesday July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A German police officer walks with a search dog during an investigating at an allotment garden plot in Seelze, near Hanover, Germany, Tuesday July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)