(Newser) – The Miami Marlins' season has been suspended after just three games. Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the team's next six games have been postponed while the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak, reports ESPN reports. Sources tell the Miami Herald that another four Marlins players have now tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 15 among the 33 players who traveled to Philadelphia for their season-opening weekend series. MLB says it believes "it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players" and plan for a resumption of play next week. The team is currently stranded in Philadelphia and players are expected to remain there until at least Wednesday, the AP reports. (An epidemiologist says the situation is "off-the-charts bad" for MLB.)