Comedian Accused of Rape, Harassment

(Newser) – Comedian Bryan Callen is facing allegations of sexual misconduct—including one rape claim—weeks after allegations surfaced against his best friend, fellow comedian Chris D’Elia. Katherine Fiore Tigerman, who tells the Los Angeles Times that The Goldbergs actor raped her in 1999, came forward after reading about misconduct claims surrounding male comedians, including D'Elia's alleged pursuit of underage girls. She says she became friends with Callen in 1994, years before they would appear separately on MADtv. At dinner with the comedian one night, Tigerman says she felt nauseous and disoriented despite consuming only half a glass of wine. She says Callen then drove her to his place, where he pushed her down on the bed and raped her while she told him "no." Tigerman didn't go to police but immediately told her best friend and then-boyfriend, who corroborated the story along with others, reports the Times.

The Times spoke with three other women who accuse Callen of misconduct. Rachel Green says she was working at an American Apparel store in Pittsburgh in 2009 when Callen pinned her up against a fitting room wall and kissed her. Claire Ganshert, who previously had an affair with Callen, claims he told her women have a "biological, primal desire to be raped" in 2016. And comedian Tiffany King says Callen demanded oral sex in exchange for stage time and money in 2017. Additionally, during a 2016 episode of Callen's podcast, comedian Whitney Cummings said Callen had pulled out his penis in front of her. "I remember being like, 'Oh, I'm just going to have to have sex with him because he's not going to take 'no' for an answer," she said. Cummings declined to speak to the Times. In a statement, Callen says "I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER." Amy Schumer came out with a statement of support for the women interviewed after the story was published. (Read more sexual misconduct stories.)

