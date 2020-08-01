Officials: Watch Out for 'Mystery Packets' From China

(Newser) – All 50 states are warning Americans about mysterious seed packages sent unsolicited to their doorsteps—mostly from China, USA Today reports. The US Dept. of Agriculture suspects a simple business scam, but some officials say it could be a poison pill to damage crops: "I've had people describe to me that the seeds are coated with something purple," an official at the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in Iowa tells Reuters. "I haven't had it in my hands yet, but it sounds an awful lot like a seed treatment." In Texas, meanwhile, Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller says the seed packets might contain "invasive species."

