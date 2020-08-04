More Big Names Support Ellen

(Newser) – Katy Perry has joined celebrity manager Scooter Braun in defending Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations of a toxic atmosphere at her talk show. "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," the singer and American Idol judge wrote in a tweet early Tuesday. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades," she added. "Sending you love & a hug, friend." In a Monday tweet, DJ Samantha Ronson said she'd "worked for @TheEllenShow as a dj, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me," per Entertainment Weekly.

Support for DeGeneres also came Monday from an unexpended corner: Ted Cruz's Twitter account. The Texas senator linked to a Washington Post article detailing a “downward slide” in DeGeneres' reputation since last fall. "I don't know Ellen, but this WaPo chronology makes the whole 'scandal' look like an exercise in Cancel Culture trying to destroy her bc she wasn't woke enough to throw Kevin Hart overboard or be hateful to George W Bush," Cruz wrote Monday. The talk show host penned a memo Thursday, saying some employees didn't "do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done." DeGeneres also vowed to "push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow." People has confirmed she plans to return to the show for its Sept. 9 premiere. (More on the allegations here.)

